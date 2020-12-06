Actor Fardeen Khan, who won many hearts with his performances in Fida, Janasheen, has lost tremendous weight recently and his jaw-dropping pictures are going viral on the internet. His drastic transformation has surprised his fans. He was recently spotted by the paps outside casting-director and filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra’s office. He looked dapper in his trademark tinted shades and gelled-back hair. Speaking to ETimes, Mukesh Chhabra said: “We are exploring opportunities. He is back! Looking good.” Also Read - NCB's Tryst With Women of Bollywood: 4 Female Actors Summoned vs 0 Men in SSR Case

B-Town Drug Cartel Case: Rhea Chakraborty Names Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Mukesh Chhabra to NCB

In 2016, Fardeen was body-shamed after pictures of him having gained weight went viral. He slammed trolls in a series of tweets, saying that he was not ashamed and that this trend is disturbing.

NT ASHAMED NEITHER SHAMED. NT OFFENDED. NT DEPRESSED. NT BLIND EITHER. HAPPY?? LIVING D HAPPIEST CHAPTER THUS FAR. WITH LBS TO SHOW FOR IT. — Fardeen Feroz Khan (@FardeenFKhan) May 26, 2016

PT3. IF TROLLING IS WHAT MAKES U FELL BETTER ABT URSLF U HAVE 2 SERIOUSLY THINK ABT UR FUTURE PROSPECTS. MY BEST WISHES, FK — Fardeen Feroz Khan (@FardeenFKhan) May 26, 2016

Fardeen was last seen on the big screen in Mudassar Aziz’s Dulha Mil Gaya, which released in 2010. The film also starred Sushmita Sen and Ishita Sharma, with Shah Rukh Khan making a cameo.