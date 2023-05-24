Home

Fardeen Khan Shares A Thank You Note For All His Fans

The actor, who has been away from the limelight for quite some time, has also shared some oh–so-handsome pictures of himself.

Fardeen Khan is all set to make a comeback.

Bollywood actor Fardeen Khan has expressed his gratitude to all his fans on Instagram. The actor, who has been away from the limelight for quite some time, has also shared some oh–so-handsome pictures of himself. The actor has thanked his fans for “the encouragement and immense love.” He wrote, “Dear Gram fam, I wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude for the most encouraging comments and likes on the reel I recently posted. It means the world to me to see so much love and support from all of you.”

Fardeen Khan added, “However, I must admit that due to the number of comments and likes, it has been very challenging for me to personally respond but please know that I appreciate every like and read as many comments as I can. Your support and encouragement keep me going and inspires me to continue sharing my journey with all of you.”

He concluded, “Once again, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your unwavering support. I am truly blessed to have you all in my life.”

Fardeen Khan to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s next?

While Fardeen’s transformational journey is a treat to his fans, the actor’s supporters also have another reason to cheer their beloved hero. What, you may ask? Well, the actor is likely to make his comeback after 12 years with Heeramandi. Fardeen is said to be playing a crucial role opposite Aditi Rao Hydari. Notably, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will make his digital debut with this series and this is the reason, OTT lovers can’t keep calm!

Fardeen Khan’s fitness journey

Fardeen Khan’s last appearance on the big screen was in 2010 released Dulha Mil Gaya. A few years back, his pictures went viral which left fans in deep shock. Now, he made a killer comeback after shedding those extra kilos. Fardeen’s recent photos are evidence that he is ageing like a fine wine. The amazing transformation has inspired many. And now, the actor with his looks takes the internet by storm.

The actor is known for his performances in films like Fida, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Jungle, Bhoot, and No Entry.

