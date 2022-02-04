Farhan Akhtar -Shibani Dandekar Wedding: It’s wedding season is Bollywood! Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are all set to tie the knot. The wedding details have been out and it will not be a big wedding. After a lot of speculations, Bollywood’s legendary lyricist and screen-writer Javed Akhtar (Farhan’s father) has confirmed to Bombay Times about the big development and revealed it will be a ‘simple affair’. Well, the wedding is not taking place in Mumbai or a posh hotel, instead the ceremony will happen at Javed’s family home in Khandala to give a personal touch to the wedding.Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar to Have a Court Marriage on THIS Date? Read on

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will tie the knot on February 21, Javed confirmed by saying, “Yes, the wedding is taking place. Rest, shaadi ki jo taiyyariyan hain that is being taken care of by the wedding planners.” It has been reported that the couple will register their marriage first on February 21 and then host an intimate ceremony with family and close friends. Also Read - Shibani Dandekar Hints at Wedding With Farhan Akhtar in 2022, See Her Birthday Post

Javed Akhtar on revealing the guest list during pandemic. He said, “Taking the situation into consideration it is obvious that we cannot host anything on a large scale. So, we are only calling a few people. It will be a very simple affair. Khair abhi tak toh invitations bhi nahi bheje gaye hai.” Also Read - Zoya Akhtar Shares Unseen Photo of Farhan Akhtar on His Birthday, GF Shibani Dandekar Reacts

The legend was asked about welcoming Shibani Dandekar into the family. To which he said, “She is a very nice girl. All of us like her very much. The most important thing is that Farhan and she get along very well, which is great.”

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been dating each other for more than three years now, and have finally decided to get married this month. Ever since they made it official, they have been giving people relationship goals with their PDA moments.

Well, how much excited are you for their wedding?