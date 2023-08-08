Home

Farhan Akhtar on Tuesday announced the third part of his popular Don series. While he didn't reveal the name of the actor, the fans are assuming that Shah Rukh Khan is not coming back as the might don.

12 years after Don 2, Farhan Akhtar has finally announced the third film in the franchise. In a small clip that he shared on Tuesday on social media, the director announced the ‘beginning of a new era’. The clip featured the Don theme to make the audience feel nostalgic. While the fans of the franchise seemed excited about the announcement, they also reacted to Shah Rukh Khan’s absence from it.

Farhan didn’t reveal any names associated with the film, but the fans were quick to assume that Ranveer Singh has replaced SRK in Don 3. As per a report published in Pinkvilla earlier this week, a source close to the film revealed how Farhan has been searching for a new don to begin the third part of the franchise and his search ended with Ranveer – who’s the favourite of his sister Zoya Akhtar having worked with her in movies like ‘Dil Dhadakne Do‘ and ‘Gully Boy‘.

After the announcement of Don 3 on Twitter, several fans expressed their disappointment with Ranveer’s casting in the film though. The fans of SRK who have been waiting for his return to the popular franchise dismissed the announcement and wrote ‘no SRK, no Don’ in the comments section of Farhan’s post. A section of the fans also mentioned that Farhan should be calling this film ‘Don Reboot’ and not ‘Don 3’ because only Shah Rukh can take the legacy of the series forward. One fan wrote, “Change the name of the movie, DON is incomplete without SRK (sic).” Another fan said, “Without srk don is nothing (sic).”

The film will reportedly go on the floors next year and will target a big festive release in 2025. Ranveer is currently gearing up to shoot ‘Baiju Bawra‘ with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He is expected to begin Don 3 after completing Baiju Bawra. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Don 3!

