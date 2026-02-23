Farhan Akhtar Boong win at BAFTA 2026 creates history; actor opens up on backing the film: ‘We rarely get to watch…’

Home

Farhan Akhtar makes history with a BAFTA win for Boong and opens up about his decision to back the film. Read inside.

In the glitzy and glamorous world of cinema, where awards and global recognition are often seen as the ultimate measures of success, regional Indian films getting worldwide recognition is a huge milestone. One such similar situation happened with Farhan Akhtar-backed Boong. Creating history, this Manipuri film won the Best Children and Family Film award at BAFTA 2026.

Marking a significant milestone, Boong is the first Indian film to triumph in this category at the prestigious British Academy Film Awards. Produced by Farhan Akhtar under his banner Excel Entertainment and directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, the film stood out among international contenders, including Arco, Lilo & Stitch, and Zootopia 2.

A Historic Moment For Regional Indian Cinema

Before this, Boong had built strong momentum on the global festival circuit. The film first premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in the Discovery section and was later screened at the 2024 Warsaw International Film Festival, the 2024 MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024, the International Film Festival of India, and the 2025 Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Besides representing India on a global stage, this film also sheds a spotlight on stories emerging from India’s Northeast.

Farhan Akhtar On Why He Backed Boong

Following the historic win, Farhan Akhtar opened up about his decision to support the film and his long-standing association with director Lakshmipriya Devi. The actor said, “Lakshmipriya Devi and I have known each other for about 20 years. This film is set in a region of India from which we rarely get to watch films. It was nice to support that as well, and it’s a very heartwarming story. So, it just felt right.”

Farhan attended the BAFTA ceremony along with co-producers Ritesh Sidhwani and Alan McAlex, as well as director Lakshmipriya Devi.

The Story That Touched The World

Boong revolves around the journey of a young boy from the valley of Manipur who dreams of surprising his mother with a special gift. In his innocence, he believes that bringing his father back home would be the greatest present. However, while searching, he gets a surprise, which is a new beginning. The film stars Gugun Kipgen and Bala Hijam.

