Mumbai: Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar will be making an appearance in Ms Marvel, the first Muslim superhero series from Marvel Studios. According to Deadline, the details of his character have been kept under wraps, even though it is said to be a guest appearance. The Disney+ show will be the first Hollywood project for Akhtar. Ms Marvel, which comes from the blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is fronted by newcomer Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. “Kamala is an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe with an oversized imagination particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel (played by Brie Larson in the MCU). Yet Kamala feels she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home, until she gets superpowers like her idols, the official plotline read.Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Arrive at Farhan Akhtar’s Residence, Fans Call Them Match Made in Heaven - See Viral Pics

Confirming the same, Farhan Akhtar shares a screenshot of a report in Deadline, and captioned it as, “Grateful that the universe gifts these opportunities to grow, learn and in this case have a ton of fun while doing it.” Also Read - Is Shibani Dandekar Expecting Child With Farhan Akhtar? Fans Spot Baby Bump in Couple’s Latest Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Share Stunning Pictures From Their Civil Wedding After Saying 'I Do'



Bad Boys for Life helmers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, a two-time Oscar winner in the documentary short category, and Meera Menon, who has worked on shows like The Walking Dead, have directed the episodes of the series. Bisha K Ali, a scribe and stand-up comic known for her personal-political comedy, serves as head writer on the project.

Ms Marvel’s cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

Ms Marvel will premiere on June 8 on streaming service Disney+ Hotstar, where it will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

Talking about Farhan Akhtar, he is known for starring in hits like Rock On!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Dil Dhadakne Do. He has also directed critically-acclaimed and commercially-successful films such as Dil Chahta Hai, Lakshya, Don and Don 2.

With inputs from PTI