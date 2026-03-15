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Farhan Akhtar-led BAFTA Winner Boong hits record-breaking mark after earning Rs...

Farhan Akhtar-led BAFTA Winner Boong hits record-breaking mark after earning Rs…

Boong has emerged as a landmark film for Manipuri cinema. Backed by Farhan Akhtar, the BAFTA-recognised movie has now reached a significant box office milestone, highlighting the growing reach of regional storytelling from Northeast India.

Regional cinema from Northeast India continues gaining global attention. One recent success story comes from Manipuri film industry where Boong created history after reaching major box office milestone.

Film already gained international recognition earlier and now strong response from audiences in India has pushed it to another achievement. Growing interest around film highlights increasing curiosity among viewers toward stories coming from Northeast region.

The enormous success of Boong

The success of Boong reflects rising visibility for Manipuri cinema. Film released in India on March 6 and gradually built momentum through positive word of mouth.

Within short period theatrical run helped project cross important collection mark making it the first Manipuri film to achieve such milestone at domestic box office. Film received support from audiences across several cities, which helped boost ticket sales and expand its reach.

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Box office milestone for Manipuri Cinema

Boong managed to cross Rs 1 crore collection in India marking historic achievement for Manipuri language cinema. Industry experts consider this development important because films from region usually face limited theatrical distribution. Positive reception helped film reach wider audience base which eventually contributed to record breaking milestone.

BAFTA recognition boosted global attention

Earlier this year Boong received major international recognition after winning Best Children and Family Film award during BAFTA ceremony held in London. Film competed with several international projects including animated films and family entertainment titles from Hollywood and Europe. Recognition at prestigious award platform helped bring global spotlight toward Manipuri cinema.

Check out Boong’s official trailer here

Farhan Akhtar’s support behind Boong

Film received backing from Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani through production banner Excel Entertainment. Their involvement helped film gain stronger visibility across film festivals and theatrical distribution networks. Support from established filmmakers also played role in bringing regional story to wider audience.

More about Boong’s historical achievements

Before theatrical release Boong travelled across many film festivals worldwide. Film premiered at Toronto International Film Festival in 2024 which opened doors for further screenings. Later it appeared at Warsaw International Film Festival, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, International Film Festival of India and Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. At Melbourne festival film also received spotlight recognition.

More about Boong

Director Lakshmipriya Devi received critical appreciation for storytelling approach. Film earlier earned Best Director honour for her at Bulbul Children International Film Festival in Goa. Critics praised emotional narrative along with authentic portrayal of regional culture which helped film stand out during festival circuit.

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