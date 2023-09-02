Home

Farhan Akhtar No More A Part Of Aamir Khan's Sports Drama Champions? Here Is What We Know

According to reports, Farhan Akhtar left Aamir Khan's sports drama Champions as he is going to be occupied with his directorial venture Don 3.

Farhan Akhtar leaves Aamir Khan's Champion. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Farhan Akhtar has been recently in news after the announcement of his upcoming movie Don 3. He is a busy person these days as he is going to make a comeback as director. Juggling several roles means one has to let a few opportunities go from time to time. After proving his mettle as an actor in movies such as Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Karthik Calling Karthik, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dil Dhadakne Do, Wazir, Toofan and The Sky Is Pink, Farhan Akhtar was supposed to headline Aamir Khan’s upcoming sports drama, Champion next.

However, according to the latest reports, he has decided to opt out of the venture.

Why Farhan Akhtar Walked Out Of Aamir Khan’s Champions

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, Farhan Akhtar decided to leave Aamir Khan’s Champions as he is going to be preoccupied with Don 3. Farhan recently announced the third installment of the popular action drama franchise Don 3, with Ranveer Singh in the lead. He will be busy with the pre-production work of the movie from next year. On the other hand, Champion was scheduled to go on the floors in October this year, however, the shoot was pushed to January 2024. Now, the schedules of both films have clashed, forcing Farhan Akhtar to step away from Aamir Khan’s film. He reportedly made a personal call to Mr Perfectionist, asking him to opt out of the project. Reacting to this, Aamir Khan reportedly graciously agreed to the request.

Champions is an official remake of the Spanish film Campeonesand. The original drama revolves around the real-life Aderes team of Valencia. The team of people with intellectual disabilities managed to win the 12 Spanish championships.

Farhan Akhtar To Direct Don 3 Starring Ranveer Singh

Shifting our focus to Don 3 now, Farhan Akhtar has replaced Shah Rukh Khan for the third installment of the franchise. Not just that, the grapevine has been suggesting that Kiara Advani might be roped in to essay the role of Roma in the movie, the part played by Priyanka Chopra in the previous two versions.

Apart from Don 3, Farhan Akhtar will also be helming a girl road trip drama, Jee Le Zaraa featuring Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Priyanka Chopra was also a part of the original cast, but reports claimed that she has left the project. No official confirmation has been made till now.

