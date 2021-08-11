Mumbai: On 20 years of Dil Chahta Hai, actor and director Farhan Akhtar celebrated the journey by sharing special social media posts. Classifying Dil Chahta Hai as a film about friendship would be shortchanging the film’s wholeheartedly observed relationships and themes. The film is much more for us especially the ‘90s kids. With a stellar cast comprised of Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia, the story revolves around the lives of three best friends and the gradual process of transforming from rebel teenagers to responsible adults.Also Read - Jee Le Zara: When Priyanka Chopra Jonas Met Katrina Kaif And Alia Bhatt For a Movie About '3 Girlfriends'

As Dil Chahta Hai clocked 20 years, Farhan expressed his gratitude to Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Akshaye Khanna for believing in a first-time writer and director. In a separate tweet, Farhan revealed that the film wouldn’t have been made if Dimple Kapadia had turned down the role of Tara. Dedicating a tweet to Dimple Kapadia, Farhan Akhtar wrote, “I think if you had said no, I’d probably have had to scrap making the film. Tara was written for you and thank my lucky stars that you said yes. Forever grateful. #DimpleKapadia #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai.” Also Read - Jee Le Zara First Look Out: Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif Coming Together For 'Road Trip' In Farhan Akhtar's Directorial

I think if you had said no, I’d probably have had to scrap making the film. Tara was written for you and thank my lucky stars that you said yes. Forever grateful. #DimpleKapadia ❤️ #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/K7ths0iCwl — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021



Farhan Akhtar also posted a tweet for Preity Zinta and Sonali Kulkarni. He wrote, “It could only be you @realpreityzinta as Shalini.. so thank you for saying yes way before a final draft and anyone else being cast .. your faith meant so much to me. Red heart #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai”. Also Read - Netizens Call Farhan Akhtar ‘Male Version of Alia Bhatt’ For Congratulating Women’s Hockey Team Instead of Men's Team at Tokyo Olympics

It could only be you @realpreityzinta as Shalini.. so thank you for saying yes way before a final draft and anyone else being cast .. your faith meant so much to me. ❤️ #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/wo9qIfK6nc — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021



He added, “The question ‘woh ladki hai kahan’ could not have found a better answer than you @sonalikulkarni .. thank you for being an absolute joy to work with. #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai”.

The question ‘woh ladki hai kahan’ could not have found a better answer than you @sonalikulkarni .. thank you for being an absolute joy to work with. ❤️ #20YearsOfDilChahtaHai pic.twitter.com/qXDTG8un3o — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 10, 2021



Watch this space for more updates!