Farhan Akhtar’s cryptic remark on Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3 sparks buzz: ‘A pattern…’

Farhan Akhtar appeared to take a cryptic dig at Ranveer Singh’s last-minute exit from Don 3, even as the actor’s replacement and the film’s future remain uncertain.

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Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar (PC: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3 has already turned into one of Bollywood’s biggest talking points of 2026, but Farhan Akhtar has now added an unexpected twist to the story. While looking back at the making of Dil Chahta Hai, the filmmaker recalled how Saif Ali Khan had once come close to walking away from the film because of a scheduling issue. What started as an old Bollywood anecdote soon took a rather interesting turn when Farhan made a remark that appeared to have a much more recent situation in mind. And yes, fans were quick to connect the dots with Ranveer and Don 3. Farhan Akhtar has seen something similar before, but his latest remark has caught attention because of what happened with Don 3. While celebrating 25 years of Dil Chahta Hai, the filmmaker spoke about an old incident involving Saif Ali Khan, who had almost left the film before it went on floors. However, the latest comments by Farhan has brought attention to Ranveer Singh and the much-discussed Don 3 fallout back into the spotlight.

Farhan Akhtar takes a dig at Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 exit

During a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, Farhan Akhtar’s comment did not directly name Ranveer Singh in the remark, but the timing made the reference hard to miss. After recalling Saif’s decision, he reportedly joked that it “seems to be a pattern nowadays”.

The actor and filmmaker seemed to reflect on how unpredictable the filmmaking process can be in the current scenario. Recalling a particularly disappointing experience, he said, “So, like, that was too heartbreaking for me. Not, maybe ten days, I think it was maybe about a month away from filming, which seems to be a pattern nowadays,” he said, before smilingly adding, “Not just with me. Aisa bhi hota hai. Huh?” Although Farhan did not directly mention Ranveer Singh, his comments have naturally drawn attention to the ongoing Don 3 controversy.

The remark comes months after the controversy surrounding Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3. Ranveer was announced as the new Don in 2023, taking over the role after Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan had previously made the character their own. The announcement had generated considerable buzz, but the project later became embroiled in a dispute after Ranveer’s reported exit.

The fallout became serious enough for the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) to issue a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer in May 2026. Reports at the time also detailed a financial dispute linked to the film.

Don 3 controversy continues to make headlines

Farhan Akhtar has previously spoken about the difficult situation surrounding Don 3. Ranveer Singh’s decision to walk away from the film in December 2025, weeks before filming was scheduled is one of the major controversies of the year. In April 2026, he described the fallout as “expect the unexpected”, triggering a financial and union dispute over Rs 45 crore in pre-production losses. He said one of the lessons he took from the experience was that filmmakers cannot take anything for granted until a film is actually made.

The latest comment adds another layer to the ongoing controversy. but for now, the future of Don 3 remains a talking point, with the film yet to begin shooting with the originally announced Ranveer Singh.