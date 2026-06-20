Farhan Akhtar opens up on his big career shift amid Don 3 controversy, reveals ‘everything changed after…’

Farhan Akhtar is known for wearing many hats in the entertainment industry, but his journey from director to actor remains one of the most fascinating career transitions in Bollywood. The actor-filmmaker has now revealed what motivated him to step in front of the camera after establishing himself as a successful director.

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Farhan Akhtar shares why he switched from directing to acting (PC: Instagram)

For many film lovers, Farhan Akhtar will always be the filmmaker who changed the landscape of Hindi cinema with Dil Chahta Hai. The 2001 film not only became a cult classic but also established him as one of Bollywood’s most promising directors. However, just when audiences expected him to continue focusing on directing, Farhan surprised everyone by stepping in front of the camera. Over the years, he went on to deliver memorable performances in films such as Rock On!!, Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Recently, the actor-filmmaker has opened up about what led to this major career shift and why acting eventually became an important part of his creative journey.

Experiences that changed everything for Farhan Akhtar

Speaking about his transition in an interview with IANS, Farhan Akhtar revealed that his early experiences as an actor played a crucial role in changing his perspective. He recalled working on The Fakir of Venice, which marked his first acting experience, and later Rock On!!, a film that further strengthened his interest in performing. According to Farhan, these projects helped him realise there was much more for him to explore as an actor. He shared, “It was a combination of a few things that happened together. One was a friend of mine Anand Surapur, who was directing his film The Fakir of Venice. He was very adamant that I play the lead in his film. That was the first acting experience that I had. I enjoyed that experience.”

The filmmaker explained that acting offered a different creative challenge compared to directing. While he had already built a successful career behind the camera, stepping into a character’s shoes allowed him to experience storytelling from an entirely new angle.

Why has acting become a natural progression for Farhan Akhtar?

Farhan admitted that once he started acting, he realised there were many possibilities waiting to be explored. That curiosity motivated him to continue taking on projects that challenged him as a performer. His decision proved to be a successful one. He further shared, “Then I met Gattu (Abhisek Kapoor) and Rock On!! happened. So out of the exploration of acting through those films is where I felt there is a lot of possibility to try and do more, which is why I subsequently did Luck By Chance, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, and Dil Dhadakne Do.” Over the years, he earned praise for portraying vastly different characters, from an aspiring filmmaker in Luck By Chance to legendary athlete Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

The transition also allowed audiences to see a different side of his talent. Rather than limiting himself to one role in the industry, Farhan embraced the opportunity to grow as a multi-faceted artist.

About Don 3 controversy

Farhan Akhtar is making headlines due to a major dispute over the film Don 3. Don 3, directed by Farhan Akhtar and produced by Excel Entertainment, was announced in 2023 with Ranveer Singh stepping into the iconic role. The controversy began when Ranveer Singh reportedly withdrew from the project just weeks before filming was scheduled to start. Reports suggest creative differences were central to his decision. Ranveer’s exit caused pre-production losses of approximately Rs 40–45 crore.

Following Farhan Akhtar’s complaint, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh. After the actor reportedly declined to appear in person to discuss the dispute, FWICE issued this directive effectively banning workers from associating with him.