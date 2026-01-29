Farhan Akhtar reshuffles his slate! Jee Le Zaraa back on track; Don 3 casting remains open

Farhan Akhtar has been quietly reshuffling his priorities, and industry chatter suggests that his long-pending passion project, Jee Le Zaraa, is finally back on the table. The filmmaker has been making headlines ever since Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3, a development that left fans surprised and the project momentarily in limbo. While the casting of the iconic Don remains a critical decision, Farhan is in no rush—and instead, his attention has reportedly shifted to another film that has been waiting patiently in the wings.

‘Don 3’ on pause, but not forgotten

After Ranveer Singh stepped away from Don 3, the pressure to find the right replacement grew instantly. According to a report by Pinkvilla, Farhan believes that casting the new Don cannot be rushed. “Farhan feels the casting of Don is crucial. He wants to be absolutely sure about who steps into the role, and it is a longer process,” the report stated. Rather than forcing a quick decision, the filmmaker is taking his time to ensure the franchise’s legacy remains intact.

Why ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ is back in focus

With Don 3 still at the casting stage, Farhan has reportedly resumed discussions around Jee Le Zaraa, starring Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The film, first announced in 2021, created massive excitement for bringing three powerhouse actresses together on screen. “Jee Le Zaraa has always been special for Farhan. With Don 3 taking time at the casting stage, he felt this was the right moment to revive discussions with the original team and push the film forward,” the report added.

What caused the delay?

Interestingly, the delay has never been about the script. Insiders say the screenplay is already locked and creatively ready to go. The real challenge lies in aligning the dates of its three leading ladies, all of whom are juggling packed international and domestic schedules. “If the dates align, the film could finally go on floors in the second half of 2026. Creatively, everything is in place, and it’s now about managing schedules,” the report noted.

A film close to Farhan’s heart

Known for capturing friendships with honesty and warmth, Farhan Akhtar considers Jee Le Zaraa a spiritual successor to Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The film is expected to explore female friendships with the same depth and emotion that defined his earlier classics.

While fans continue to wait for updates on Don 3, the renewed buzz around Jee Le Zaraa has reignited excitement. If all pieces fall into place, Farhan’s dream of completing his friendship trilogy may finally turn into reality.