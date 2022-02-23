Mumbai: The newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar painted the town red with their cute chemistry. The two who dated for a while tied the knots in a private ceremony in Khandala on February 19th. Farhan-Shibani have finally treated their fans with their dreamy pictures from the wedding and we can’t get enough of them.Also Read - Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar Combines Traditional And Contemporary With Her Red-Nude Bridal Gown, And Oh That Veil! - See Pics

While Farhan shared monochromatic pictures with his wife and captioned them, “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you (sic).” Shibani shared some mushy pictures on her profile and captioned them, “Hey there husband! @faroutakhtar. She shared another set of pictures and wrote, “Mr and Mrs” along with it. Also Read - Shibani Dandekar Changes Her Name And Updates Her Bio on Instagram Soon After Marriage With Farhan Akhtar

Check their dreamy pictures:

The couple who made their relationship official in 2018, married in a private ceremony in Khandala. Farhan wore a black Indo-western outfit and Shibani wore a scarlet gown with a veil for their traditional wedding ceremony. The lovebirds seemed immersed in love in these photos, which were nothing short of a fairytale.

Fans and industry colleagues congratulated the actors on their posts. Saba Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s sister congratulated the couple followed by actors Neha Dhupia, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D’Cruz, Richa Chadha, and Gauahar Khan in the comment section.

The couple is setting major couple goals. Agreed? Let us know. Watch this space for more updates.