Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar and his soon-to-be missus Shibani Dandekar will tie the knot on February 19. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun as the couple celebrated the rooftop Mehendi bash last night. Today, the groom-to-be left for Khandala, where the wedding is rumoured to be taking place.

Farhan Akhtar was in the back seat of his car. Even though the pictures aren’t particularly clear, we could see the actor-director talking on his phone as he left for Khandala, where he will tie the knot with long time girlfriend Shibani Dandekar. Anusha Dandekar, the bride-to-sister was also seen entering Farhan’s house, smiling as she drove her car.

Take a look at the video:

Fans poured congratulations for the couple as they dropped heart and fire emojis. According to reports, the duo will marry on February 19 at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala Farmhouse in a private ceremony and they will officially register their marriage on On February 21.

Farhan was most recently seen in the film ‘Toofaan.’ ‘Jee Le Zara,’ starring Alia, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif, will be his directorial debut.

Watch this space for more updates on Farhan and Shibani’s wedding!