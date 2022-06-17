Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Maldives Vacation: Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are totally immersed in each other’s love. The couple is currently holidaying in Maldives and recently shared a video from where they both are seen locking lips under water. Farhan and Shibani, who got married in February this year, had gone underwater diving and stole a moment to lock lips. The video starts with Farhan and Shibani dancing on the beach and ends with the two of them kissing underwater. The video went viral within no time and reminded fans of Farhaan’s film ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.Also Read - Farhan Akhtar's Look From Ms Marvel Teaser Goes Viral, Fans Say 'Some Desi Tadka' - WATCH

In the caption, Farhan Akhtar shared just a diving mask and a whale emoji, along with the hashtags, #FarOutdoors #LiveBoard #Sachika #Maldives #DiveTime #Scuba #UnderWater #reelsinstagram Also Read - Boycott Qatar Airways Trends On Twitter After Arab Countries Censure Nupur Sharma Remark On Prophet Muhammad

Watch Farhan-Shibani’s video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

Also Read - Anusha Dandekar Is Now A Mom, Fans React With Congratulatory Messages; See Her Baby Girl's FIRST Pics

Earlier, Farhan had shared another post in which he is seen posing with sharks. Sharing a photo, Farhan said, “Searching for Luca Brasi #ifyouknowyouknow,” referring to the iconic character from The Godfather. To this, Shibani Dandekar reacted with a “wow”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

On a related note, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married on February 18, 2022 in a dreamy wedding affair. The ceremony was a close-knit affair, attended by family members, relatives and some close friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)



On the work front, Farhan features in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe show, Ms Marvel. ‘Ms. Marvel’ is one of the highly anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) projects. It introduces Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination — particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel.