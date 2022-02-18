Farhan Akhtar – Shibani Dandekar’s Mehendi Ceremony: Several videos and pictures from Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar’s pre-wedding ceremony have been circulated on social media. Paparazzi are constantly uploading visuals from Farhan Akhtar’s Bungalow where the ceremony happened last night. Several celebs like Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar, Amrita Arora were present in ethnic yellow attires. Shabana Azmi was spotted at the venue in a yellow outfit. Anusha Dandekar and Rhea Chakraborty, who are close to Shibani, even performed on DDLJ’s ‘Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna’ song. The bride-to-be’s best friend Rhea in one of the videos can be seen dancing her heart out.Also Read - Farhan Akhtar - Shibani Dandekar's Mehendi Ceremony Starts: Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty, Shabana Azmi Stun in Yellow- See Pics And Videos

Farhan Akhtar’s residence was all decorated with lights on the occasion of his Mehendi ceremony. A video of the venue decked with lights and colorful tassel garlands has also gone viral on social media. The wedding is likely to take place in a traditional Maharashtrian way at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse on Feb 19 and on Feb 21, the couple will get married in a civil ceremony in the presence of her family members and close friends. We are still looking out for the groom and bride’s pictures from the venue. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Wedding Date, Time, Venue, Invitation Cards, Guests Lists; Javed Akhtar Spills Beans

Watch the pictures and video here:

