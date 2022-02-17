Farhan Akhtar – Shibani Dandekar’s Pre-Wedding Functions Start: Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar are all set to tie the knot on February 19 and February 21. Their pre-wedding functions have kickstarted already on Thursday with the Mehendi ceremony and Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar, Amrita Arora, and a few other celebrity friends were seen in ethnic yellow attires. Shabana Azmi was spotted at the venue in a yellow outfit. We are still looking out for the groom and bride’s pictures from the venue. The Mehendi artist was seen applying the henna at the terrace of the venue. It is not clear whether they were applying to Shibani Dandekar or someone else. A video of the venue decked with lights and colorful tassel garlands for the Mehendi ceremony has also gone viral on social media.Also Read - From Face Cut Outs to Stag Night Fever Theme, Photos of Farhan Akhtar’s Bachelor’s Party Go Viral

The wedding is likely to take place in a traditional Maharashtrian way at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse on Feb 19 and on Feb 21, the couple will get married in a civil ceremony in the presence of her family members and close friends. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar's Romantic-Goofy Post For Shibani Dandekar Will Crack You Up

Have a look at the pictures and videos from Farhan Akhtar – Shibani Dandekar’s Mehendi ceremony:

