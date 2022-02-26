Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar and model Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony last week in Khandala. Their wedding was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood and became the talk of the town. This was followed by a wedding bash thrown by Farhan’s friend Ritesh Sidhwani. Farhan-Shibani have now shared pictures of their civil wedding ceremony.Also Read - Malaika Arora Steals the Spotlight in a Sheer Embellished Dress, Flaunts Her Toned Legs at Farhan- Shibani's Wedding Bash

Both Farhan and Shibani wore Sabyasachi on their special day. The couple can be seen hugging each other in the dreamy pictures as sun shines brightly on them. Farhan wore a beige kurta-pyjama paired with a golden jacket while Shibani wore a pretty saree. Sharing the photo, Farhan wrote, “I do. @shibanidandekar ❤️.” He also thanked the designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for designing a perfect outfit for him and giving his special day “a unique golden touch”. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's Wedding Bash: Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan And Malaika Arora Look Stunning In Black | See Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)



Actor-model Shibani Dandekar also took to Instagram to share several pictures of her special day. Both Farhan and Shibani looked every bit dreamy and gorgeous in their pictures. “I love you @faroutakhtar,” she captioned the first set of pictures. Have a look at the stunning pictures below. Also Read - Shibani Dandekar Oozes Classic Boho Vibes in Multicolour Backless Choli With Kalidar Sharara | See Vibrant Mehendi Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar (@shibanidandekar)

Shibani captioned another set of photos, “I do ⭐️ @faroutakhtar. My beautiful wedding sari which I will treasure always by @anamikakhanna.in styled with so much love by @shaleenanathani assisted by my lovely @kajalpatil_04 gorgeous jewels by @birdhichand, the best photos by my favs @sam_and_ekta.” Check out her post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar-Akhtar (@shibanidandekar)

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar took wedding vows on February 19 in Khandala. Post their wedding, Shibani changed her name to Shibani Dandekar Akhtar on social media. She also added ‘Mrs Akhtar’ to her Instagram bio.

We wish Farhan and Shibani a happy married life!