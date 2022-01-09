Shibani Dandekar’s birthday post for Farhan Akhtar: Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has turned 48-years-old and on his big day, girlfriend Shibani Dandekar has shared something really interesting on her social media. Treating their fans, Shibani hinted at getting married to Farhan in 2022. Sharing her dazzling pictures, she wrote, “My Foo, to what will be your best year yet⭐️Love you FOREVER 🖐🏾❤️ Happy birthday x🎈 @faroutakhtar #happybirthday #love #goodvibesonly”. Fans are stuck with the caption as Shibani mentioned ‘best year’. Zoya Akhtar too wished Farhan Akhtar, mentioning that this will be the best year for him.Also Read - Zoya Akhtar Shares Unseen Photo of Farhan Akhtar on His Birthday, GF Shibani Dandekar Reacts

There are reports that two are tying the knot in March 2022 and that is when fans get hint with the indirect confirmation of their wedding. In the series of photos, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are seen as a posers getting cosy with each other. From cosy getaways to social-media PDAs, the lovebirds never miss a chance to give major relationship goals to their fans. In the pics, Shibani and Farhan wore matching outfits- black trench coats with black jeans and boots. Also Read - Shibani Dandekar - Farhan Akhtar to Tie The Knot in Low-Key Ceremony, Know Date, Venue And Everything

Shibani and Farhan’s loved-up photos go viral:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar)

