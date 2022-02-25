Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar and model Shibani Dandekar’s wedding bash was nothing short of a star-studded affair. Farhan’s friend Ritesh Sidhwani, who is also a well-known producer, threw a bash to celebrate the former’s wedding which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood. Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Ananya Panday and Rhea Chakraborty were some of the many actresses who were present at the event.Also Read - Malaika Arora Steals the Spotlight in a Sheer Embellished Dress, Flaunts Her Toned Legs at Farhan- Shibani's Wedding Bash

What it seems from the pictures is that black was the theme of the night. Gehraiyaan stars Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday were seen wearing knee- length strappy black dresses. Check out their look below:



Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan was seen posing with her girl gang – Malaika Arora, Karishma Kapoor and Amrita Arora – all of whom were dressed in black. While Malaika wore a see-through gown with a high-slit, Karisma wore a knee length dress and Amrita donned an ankle-length gown. Check out their look below:

The stars of the night, however, were Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar – both of whom ditched black and kept it simple with their chic attire. While Shibani wore a blue gown, Farhan accompanied her dressed up in casuals. Check out their look below:

Bollywood star Aryan Khan, who was arrested last year by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) due to his alleged involvement in a drug scandal, was spotted by the paps at the party. Aryan kept his look casual and wore a denim jacket with white shoes. He was accompanied by his sister Suhana Khan who also wore black:

What are your thoughts on the star-studded night? Sound off in the comments below.