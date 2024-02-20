Home

Entertainment

Farhan Akhtar Welcomes Kiara Advani Into ‘Don’ Universe, Fans Say ‘Missing OG Jangli Billi’

Farhan Akhtar Welcomes Kiara Advani Into ‘Don’ Universe, Fans Say ‘Missing OG Jangli Billi’

Don 3: Filmmaker Farhan Akhtar puts all speculations to end as he welcomed Kiara Advani as the female lead in the franchise - WATCH!

Don 3: Farhan Akhtar finally announced the female lead for ‘Don 3,’ and it is no one but KIARA ADVANI. The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2‘ star is all set to play the main role alongside Ranveer Singh in the franchise. Farhan welcomed the actor on board with a video on social media. Fans have already been buzzing with anticipation, eagerly awaiting the electrifying chemistry between Kiara and Ranveer. ‘Don 3,’ which is helmed by Farhan Akhtar, seems to be another thrilling edition that will pave the way for an incredible cinematic experience. The film’s excitement is building for what seems to be a masterpiece for the eagerly anticipated next entry in the renowned series.

Trending Now

Excel movies dropped a collab post with Kiara Advani on her Instagram and the caption read, “Welcome to the Don universe @kiaraaliaadvani #Don3 (sic).”

You may like to read

Kiara Advani Roped in For Don 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

Farhan has already stated that ‘Don 3‘ filming won’t start until 2025. Aside from this, Akhtar said that he wanted the public to know who would be the next ‘Don’ in response to a query concerning the early reveal of the movie. Fans of Shah Rukh Khan, who portrayed Don in the first two films in the franchise, were less than pleased when Ranveer was revealed as the main actor in Don 3. However, Akhtar assured the audience during an interview with BBC and said, “It really is about an actor coming in and owning the part and making it really like, giving it their style and their flair. And he has that, he has that in spades. So, he is going to do a great job. I think the responsibility is more mine now to make sure that the script and the film work out the way I imagine.”

There is no official announcement on Don 3‘s remaining cast members. The Don series has always been linked to gripping narratives, thrilling action sequences, and treasured memories. Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Boman Irani all had significant parts in the film Don. The movie debuted in 2006 and took up the Best Asian Film award at the Neuchatel Fantastic Film Festival. Later, a popular sequel was launched in 2011 and received positive reviews. In Don 2, actor Hrithik Roshan had a brief appearance. In Farhan’s direction, Amitabh Bachchan played the title role in a remake of 1978’s Don.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will appear with Ram Charan in ‘Game Changer‘ in addition to ‘Don 3.’ The film, which will be distributed in three languages—Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi—is advertised as an action drama incorporating contemporary politics. Under the auspices of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Dil Raju and Shirish Garu are producing Game Changer together for a pan-Indian release. We are still waiting for the movie’s official release date. Kiara Advani won hearts with her performance in Kartik Aaryan starrer ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha.’ She also has War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr in her pipeline but there’s no official confirmation regarding the same.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.