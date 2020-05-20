Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production house, Excel Entertainment has been making shows for Amazon Prime. There were rumours stating that due to the COVID-19 crises, the production house is cost-cutting the budget of the shows. However, rubbishing all the speculations, the production house has now released a statement clarifying the matter. Also Read - Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar Sing Dil Chahta Hai Title Song In Video to Raise Funds For #BIXCOVIDFUND Initiative

Taking to Twitter, the official handle of Excel Entertainment released the statement that reads, "There has been a great deal of speculations doing the rounds since the weekend about budget cuts on Amazon Originals produced by Excel Media. We would like to clarify that these assumptions are not true. They have been great partners and we continue to collaborate with them on multiple shows."

As per the reports, the filmmakers have also collaborated with streaming giant, Netflix and are working on two shows. Reportedly, the first show will be a comedy outing while the second is said to be an espionage thriller that will be shot in seven countries.

Earlier, the production house has developed three web series for Amazon Prime – Inside Edge season 1 and 2 starring Angad Bedi, Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chaddha and Siddhant Chaturvedi that dealt with corruption in the Cricket world. The other one is Mirzapur starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi among others. It revolved around mafia and lawlessness in Mirzapur, a town in Uttar Pradesh.

The third show was Made in Heaven starring Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur and Jim Sarabh. It revolved around Delhi-based wedding planners who entered into the lives of different bride and groom with different ceremony while their own personal life is under the turmoil.

Meanwhile, Farhan Khan is prepping for his upcoming film Toofan, helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film features Isha Talwar, Paresh Rawal and Mrunal Thakur, Toofan also features Rajpal Yadav, Rishi Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Yashpal Sharma, Jatin Sarna, Manoj Pahwa, Vijay Raaz, Darshan Kumar and Supriya Pathak among others.

Due to COVID-19, Excel Entertainment postponed the film release date. The film is now slated to release in the theatres on September 18, 2021.