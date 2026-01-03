Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment makes a big move amid Don 3, Jee Le Zaraa delays, sells minority stake to…

Home

Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment sells its minority stakes amid Don 3, Jee Le Zaraa delays.

In an industry where scale, amplification, and global reach define success, Indian production houses are steadily opening doors to international collaborations. One such similar case happened with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. It has now made one such significant move, quietly reshaping its future roadmap while some of its most anticipated films remain on hold.

As per reports, Excel Entertainment has sold a minority stake to Universal Music Group, marking a major alliance between the Indian production banner and the global entertainment group. According to sources, the discussions between the two companies had been underway for several months before the deal was finalised. Despite the partnership, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani will continue to retain full creative control as well as a majority equity stake in the company.



How will the collaboration benefit Excel Entertainment?



The collaboration is expected to substantially elevate Excel Entertainment’s standing in the industry, positioning it among the most valued production houses in the country. While Universal strengthens its footprint in the Indian film and content market, the partnership will allow Excel to scale up its productions, with several large-format ideas already said to be in the pipeline.

This alliance will be officially announced at a press conference in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Both parties have reportedly described the collaboration as aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of creating Indian content that resonates with global audiences, signalling an intent to expand beyond domestic boundaries.



About Entertainment Excel



Founded 25 years ago with Dil Chahta Hai, which also marked Farhan Akhtar’s directorial debut, Excel Entertainment has built a legacy over the years. The banner has delivered some of Hindi cinema’s most influential films, including the Don franchise, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Gully Boy, and the Fukrey series. Over the last decade, Excel has also made a strong mark in the OTT space with popular shows such as Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, and Dahaad.

The stake sale comes at a time when high-profile projects like Don 3 and Jee Le Zaraa continue to remain pending, with no official timelines announced. While the delays persist, the latest development suggests that Excel Entertainment is focused on long-term expansion, global partnerships, and building scale.

