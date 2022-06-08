Farhan Akhtar’s Ms Marvel Look: After a lengthy wait, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar‘s first glimpse of Ms Marvel has finally been released. The first episode of the Disney+ show, which follows a Pakistani-origin girl in the United States who gains superpowers, premiered on Wednesday, June 8. Meanwhile, Disney+ Hotstar teased the first look of Farhan from the program in a teaser. The actor can be seen in a traditional costume with a beard and long hair in the new teaser, which was released today to coincide with the premiere of the first episode. In the trailer, he can be seen smiling at someone while listening to The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights.’Also Read - 'Guddu is Back': Ali Fazal Shares Mizapur 3 Look, Amyra Dastur And Fans React - See Viral Pic

Check Farhan Akhtar’s look from Ms Marvel:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney+ Hotstar (@disneyplushotstar)

Also Read - Farhan Akhtar Confirms Big International Project, Bags Marvel Studios Series 'Ms Marvel'

Farhan’s fans were overjoyed to see him in the Marvel series. They showered the comment section with fire and heart emojis. One of the users said, “Now this is going to be (fire emoji).” Another user said, “Can’t wait to see you,” and tagged Farhan Akhtar. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Arrive at Farhan Akhtar’s Residence, Fans Call Them Match Made in Heaven - See Viral Pics

Farhan had conveyed his gratitude to the show’s creators in a tweet a day before the premiere of the first episode. His note read, “This post is in appreciation of the creators, the directors, and all those in front and behind the camera, who collaborated to make Ms Marvel what it is. It is in appreciation of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy for her guidance through my days of working on it. It is an appreciation of Marvel. I’m proud to be part of their conscious inclusiveness. This show is a celebration of diversity and it certainly will bring joy and pride of self-identity to millions of young girls and boys of the sub-continent.”

Check Farhan Akhtar’s tweet:

In gratitude.. ❤️ #MsMarvel out tomorrow @disneyplus @DisneyPlusHS @Marvel pic.twitter.com/5nGb8rlx7J

— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 7, 2022

Watch this space for more updates on Ms Marvel!