All eyes have been on the B'town couple Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar ever since they announced their wedding date. The couple intends to marry in a small ceremony on February 21. Before their wedding, Farhan turned to Instagram to wish Shibani a happy Valentine's Day. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor shared a goofy photo of himself and his ladylove Shibani Dandekar, in which the two can be seen wearing each other's face masks.

Farhan Akhtar penned a witty caption, writing, "I've heard that couples start looking like each other eventually but this is a first.. Happy Valentines Day @shibanidandekar."

Take a look at Farhan’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar)

The two have been together for three years now received immense love on this romantic-goofy post. Fans flooded the post with likes and fun comments. “Hello ms. Farhan and mr. Shibani,” a social media user wrote. “Role reversal at its best. God bless u both,” another added.

While on the work front, Farhan is all set to direct Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and Priyanka Chopra starter ‘Jee Le Zara.‘