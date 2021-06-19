Mumbai: Actor and director Farhan Akthar pens an emotional note following the death of legendary sprinter Milkha Singh. Farhan, who also played the role of the legend in his biopic, took to social media sharing a picture with Milkha Singh and mentioned that he is an inspiration for all. Also Read - Flying Sikh Milkha Leaves For Heavenly Abode. Cremation At 5 pm Today | Updates

Farhan Akthar expressed grief about Milkha Singh's death and wrote, "A part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it's the stubborn side I inherited from you.. the side that when it sets it's mind on something, just never gives up. And the truth is that you will always be alive." In the long-emotional post, Farhan also talked about Milkha Singh's hard work and determination. He also added that Milkha Singh's story is a constant source of inspiration for everyone. "You represented (to use your own words) how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and get him to touch the sky. You have touched all our lives. For those who knew you as a father and a friend, it was a blessing. For those who didn't, your story was as a constant source of inspiration and a reminder of humility in success," he wrote.

Farhan played the role of Milkha Singh in the legend’s biopic. The movie also featured Sonam Kapoor and was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehta. Farhan had also impressed Milkha Singh with her performance in the film. Upon the movie’s release, Milkha had said, “He is exactly how I wanted to see myself on screen.”

Even Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram sharing a picture and remembering Milkha Singh.

Milkha Singh was tested positive for coronavirus last month and was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research Hospital.