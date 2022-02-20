Zoya Akhtar directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara has enjoyed a cult fan following ever since it hit the theatres back in 2011. ZNMD fans have been asking for a sequel of the film since years. While the sequel is not on the cards, fans got to see a mini-ZNMD reunion at Farhan Akhtar’s wedding. Yes, you heard it right! Farhan Akhtar and Hrithik Roshan were seen grooving to the hit song ‘Senorita’ as the wedding guests around them cheered. Check out the video below:Also Read - Inside Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar’s Post Wedding Dinner: Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, And Zoya Akhtar Look Their Fashionable Best

The video went insanely viral on Instagram with fans appreciating both Farhan and Hrithik’s dancing skills. Several fans got nostalgic as they remembered the memories they made with ZNMD. ‘That happy feeling blowing out in my heart, watching this…,’ wrote one fan. ‘OMG Both of them look so cool’, wrote another. Also Read - Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar - Shibani Dandekar Look Stunning as Man And Wife, Greet Paps With Sweets- See Pics

However, fans couldn’t help but miss Abhay Deol’s presence. One fan went as far as saying ‘Abhay Deol ko bhi bula lete yaar…’ Another fan wrote, “The song the performance looks incomplete without @abhaydeol.” “So wholesome.” Another one said, “Friendship goals.” While one wrote, “Arjun and Imran always.”

For the uninitiated, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot yesterday at the farmhouse owned by Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi. While Farhan was spotted wearing a black tuxedo, Shibani wore a red dress complete with a veil.

What do you think about Hrithik-Farhan’s dance? Sound off in the comments below.