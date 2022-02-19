Mumbai: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is all set to get hitched to popular actress and model Shibani Dandekar. While the couple has tried their best to keep their wedding a ‘hush-hush’ affair, several guests who have now started arriving at the wedding venue, were spotted by the paparazzi. For starters, actress Rhea Chakraborty was seen entering the venue in a beige lehenga. ‘So gorgeous’, commented a netizen, referring to her outfit. Check out the post below:Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Mehendi: Anusha Dandekar, Rhea Chakraborty Dance on 'Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna'- Watch Videos

Also spotted at the venue was Shibani’s close friend, VJ and actress Anusha. Anusha donned a beautiful white ensemble with floral print on it. She accessorized her look with a beautiful neckpiece. Also Read - From Face Cut Outs to Stag Night Fever Theme, Photos of Farhan Akhtar’s Bachelor’s Party Go Viral

Also seen at the venue were Bollywood producer Ashutosh Gowariker, veteran actor Satish Shah and director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

As per an India Today report, Farhan and Shibani will have an intimate wedding ceremony with close friends and family in attendance. “They wanted to keep it as basic and simple as possible. The guests have also been asked to wear easy colours like pastels and whites for the wedding. There won’t be a nikah or a Marathi wedding. Instead, they have chosen to make it an intimate vow ceremony. Both have written down their vows which they will read out on the main wedding day, which is February 19,” the report quoted a source as saying.

Farhan and Shibani will tie the knot at a farmhouse in Khandala. The farmhouse is located amid beautiful hills. The couple will exchange vows as opposed to having a traditional wedding.

Watch this space for updates.