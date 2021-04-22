Jaipur: Renowned Qawwali singer Farid Sabri from the ‘Sabri Brothers’ duo is no more. He passed away at a hospital in Jaipur on Wednesday. Also Read - Ajmad Sabri dead: Alia Bhatt, Mahira Khan, other Indo-Pak celebrities mourn Sufi qawwal's demise

The legendary singer was reportedly admitted to a hospital in Jaipur and had severe pneumonia. According to an ABP report, his brother and singer Amin Sabri confirmed that Farid had not tested positive for coronavirus, but was suffering from lung infection and kidney ailments and was also diabetic. "His condition deteriorated on Tuesday night. Everything happened so quickly. We will take his body to our ancestral place Mathura Walon Ki Haveli," his brother Amin further added.

The singer was cremated at the Miskin Shah Cemetery after his body was taken to the Sabris' ancestral place of Mathura Walon ki Haveli in Jaipur.

Farid Sabri and Amin Sabri gained prominence as Sabri Brothers and hail from Jaipur’s Ramganj. They gained immense popularity with their performances both in India and abroad. Farid Sabri also contributed a bit towards the Hindi music in Bollywood. He also collaborated with his father, Lata Mangeshkar and Suresh Wadkar on the song ‘Der na ho jaye‘ for the film Henna (1991).