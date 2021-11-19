Mumbai: On the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an explosive address to the nation today where he announced that the government is withdrawing the three new farm laws that sparked massive protests by farmers. As reactions poured in from politicians and the public after PM Modi’s huge announcement, Bollywood celebrities also shared their reactions on social media. While most of the celebs including Taapsee Pannu and Sonu Sood hailed the government’s decision on Twitter, Kangana Ranaut, who is banned from Twitter, took to Instagram to share her reaction, which as expected included controversial words.Also Read - Kuch Meetha Ho Jaaye? People Celebrate at Ghazipur Border With Jalebis After PM Modi Repeals Farm Laws

In an Instagram story, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “Sad, Shameful and absolutely unfair…” She added saying, “If people on the street have started to make laws and not the chosen government in the parliament then even this is a jihadi nation… Congratulations to all who wanted it like this. Also Read - Farm Laws Repealed: Arvind Kejriwal Welcomes PM Modi's Announcement

Sonu Sood tweeted, “This is wonderful news! Thank you, @narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia, for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today.”

Taapsee took to her Instagram stories and shared the news of PM Modi decision to withdraw farm laws saying: “Also.. Gurpurab diyaan sab nu vadhaiyaan.”

Actor Shruti Seth tweeted, “So many lives lost. Such a heavy price. But proud of the farmers for holding their ground, peacefully! Jai Kisaan. Jai Hind.” In another tweet, Shruti Seth wrote, “Everything for an election”.

Richa Chadha called it the farmers’ victory. She tweeted, “Jeet gaye aap! Aap ki jeet sab ki jeet hai (You’ve won. You win is everyone’s win).”

Actor Gul Panag, who also participated in the farmers’ protest, expressed her joy after reading about the withdrawal of the laws. “Grateful to @narendramodi for repealing the Farm Laws, finally. I wish we didn’t have to let the impasse last this long, cause so many lives to be lost. And demonise, debase, delegitimise the Farm Protest and the protestors,” she tweeted.

According to her, this should be a lesson for “future governments to find the means and the will, to engage with all stakeholders when bringing about reform.”

She added, “And also a lesson for law makers -that legislative procedure can’t be circumvented by passing laws in minutes, without discussion & debate.”

Himanshi Khurana took to her Instagram handle and congratulated all the farmers in a post. “Finally victory is yours, many congratulations to all the farmers. A big gift of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Prakash Parv. Happy Gurpurab.”