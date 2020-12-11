Twitterati can be seen sharing memes, hashtags and jokes on ‘Diljit_Kitthe_Aa’ after Kangana Ranaut attacked Dijit Dosanjh again on December 11 i.e. Friday. The Queen actor called out to Diljit and tweeted, “Again what I said was true, hypothetically speaking if this matter was in court today I would have been officially vindicated, next time chillar party before abusing, harassing, mocking or targeting me remember you are talking to the MOTHER 👑 of all fathers… #Diljit_Kitthe_aa” Also Read - I Was Emotionally Raped: Kangana Ranaut Targets Diljit Dosanjh Again For 'Kangana Ko Pel Diya' Trend



After the hashtag started trending, Kangana again posted a series of pictures with a quirky caption targeting Diljit. She wrote: “Today after working in a 12 hours shift in Hydrabad this evening I flew down to Chennai to attend a charity event, how do I look in yellow? Also #Diljit_Kitthe_aa ? Everyone is looking for him here on twitter”.

While the Punjabi singer is yet to respond, trolls on the micro-blogging site have started hounding Dosanjh.

Check hilarious memes:

Earlier this month, she was involved in an ugly Twitter war with Diljit.