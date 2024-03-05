Home

Entertainment

Farzi 2 on OTT: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi’s Most-Anticipated Thriller to be Out on THIS Date?

Farzi 2 on OTT: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi’s Most-Anticipated Thriller to be Out on THIS Date?

Farzi 2 on OTT: Shahid Kapoor spilled the beans about his most anticipated thriller series. The Raj & DK's directorial also starred Vijay Sethupati, Raashi Khanna and KK Menon.

Farzi 2 on OTT: Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi’s Most-Anticipated Thriller to be Out on THIS Date?

Farzi 2 on OTT: The premiere of Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi series on OTT occurred more than a year ago. Farzi Season 2, which is being directed by Raj & DK, will soon be available for viewing on Amazon Prime Video. Yes, you heard that right! Shahid Kapoor’s debut web series hit OTT on February 10, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. The show stars Raashi Khanna, KK Menon, Vijay Sethupathi, and Shahid Kapoor. The persona played by Shahid Kapoor began to make fake notes, and Vijay Sethupathi was sent to catch him. Farzi was an interesting viewing for the audience with a lot of epic twists.

Trending Now

Shahid Kapoor-Vijay Sethupathi Farzi 2 OTT Release Date

Shahid Kapoor reportedly stated that while bad things are produced quickly, wonderful things take time, in reference to the release date of Farzi 2. The sequel to the thriller is expected to be released before the end of 2025.

You may like to read

Talking about Farzi 2, Raashi Khanna mentioned in a social media discussion that she had spoken with Raj and DK, the creators of Farzi. “I talked to Raj sir, who is our director. He told me that the shooting of Farzi 2 will start early next year. ‘So maybe the web series can be released by the end of next year 2025.'”

All You Need to Know About Farzi

There are some spine-tingling scenes in the narrative thanks to Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s combination of charm and passion. Farzi has its fair share of exhilarating moments, intense feelings, belly laughter, and suspenseful scenarios. Suuny (Shahid Kapoor), Michael (Vijay Sethupathi), Firoz (Bhuvan Arora), Naanu (Amol Palekar), Mansoor Dayal (Kay Kay Menon), and Megha (Raashi Khanna) are just a few of the different characters we encounter in Farzi. Each character enhances the plot and skillfully advances the plot.

The intricate tale narrates the events that follow Sunny, an artist, as she defies the law and goes into the forbidden zone. What occurs when he enters the field of counterfeiting and designs the ideal piece of counterfeit money? It’s interesting to note that the show’s creators, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K. (Raj & DK), continue to develop the secret agent universe they established for The Family Man.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor’s most recent film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, was released on February 9, 2023. The film which also stars Dimple Kapadia and Dharmendra, stars Kriti playing a highly intelligent female robot named SIFRA. Shahid Kapoor’s character falls in love with this robot, and what happens next is madness. The February release of the film performed admirably at the box office. Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, starred with Katrina Kaif in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas. The film hit the big screens on January 12, 2024, clashing with HanuMan, Guntur Kaaram and Captain Miller.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.