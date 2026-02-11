Farzi season 2 is happening! Shahid Kapoor drops a big update with Raj & DK: 'The fakers...'

After keeping fans waiting for almost three years, Shahid Kapoor has finally given the update everyone was hoping for, Farzi Season 2 is officially happening. And he did it in the most Farzi style possible.

On Tuesday, Shahid took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture with Raj Nidimoru and Krishna Dasarakothapalli, the masterminds behind the show, popularly known as Raj & DK. But it was his caption that sent the internet into overdrive. He wrote, “The fakers are back at it.”

Take a look at Shahid Kapoor’s Instagram story

That one line was enough to confirm that the story of Sunny and his fake currency empire is far from over.

Raj & DK drop a hint too

Almost at the same time, Raj & DK also posted a picture on their Instagram handle. The image showed bundles of currency notes stacked together, with a cheeky caption: “Round 2 in progress.”

Fans instantly connected the dots. No official poster. No teaser. Just two posts — and the internet knew Farzi was returning.

Why did Farzi 2 take so long?

Earlier, Shahid had spoken about why the second season was taking time. In his words, “Farzi season 2 I am sure hoga lekin in cheezon mein waqt lagta hai – der do saal lagte hain kyunki show khatam hone ke baad ek saal lagta hai uso post-production main. Woh usko 35-40 languages mein dub karte hai aur 200 countries mein release karte hai. Jab shoot hoga toh uske ek saal baad release hoga, toh I think der do saal toh hai Farzi Season 2 mein definitely. “

The actor had clearly hinted that the scale of the show is massive, and that is one of the key reasons behind the delay.

A show that became an instant favourite

When Farzi was released, it quickly became one of the most talked-about Indian web series. The mix of crime, dark humour, thrill and brilliant performances made it an instant hit.

The series featured Shahid Kapoor as Sunny, a small-time con artist who enters the dangerous world of counterfeit currency. His life turns upside down when a sharp and determined task force officer, played by Vijay Sethupathi, decides to hunt him down.

Power-packed cast returning?

Season 1 boasted a stellar cast, including Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora, Regina Cassandra, and Amol Palekar in key roles. While there is no official confirmation about the returning cast yet, fans are expecting the original team to come back for Round 2.