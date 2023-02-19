Home

Entertainment

Farzi-The Family Man Crossover: Vijay Sethupathi Takes a Sly Dig at Manoj Bajpayee With ‘Lonavala’ Reference – Watch

Farzi-The Family Man Crossover: Vijay Sethupathi Takes a Sly Dig at Manoj Bajpayee With ‘Lonavala’ Reference – Watch

Farzi-The Family Man Crossover: Vijay Sethupathi's Michael recently took a sly dig at Manoj Bajpayee's Srikant Tiwari. - Watch

Farzi-The Family Man Crossover: Vijay Sethupathi Takes a Sly Dig at Manoj Bajpayee With 'Lonavala' Reference - Watch

Farzi-The Family Man Crossover: Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Farzi is getting rave reviews from the audiences and critics. The series is Shahid’s debut into the OTT space and Vijay’s first Hindi web series. Fans were super excited to see the two actors in the dark-thriller-dramedy written and directed by Raj & DK. There were references to Srikant Tiwari played by Manoj Bajpayee from The Family Man in one of the episodes. So, netizens were speculating about a crossover between the two spy universes. Now, taking notice of the eagle eye audiences and fan theories, Prime Video recently dropped a hilarious video hinting at the link between Michael and Srikant. It shows the latter introducing and explaining about ‘The Artist’ case from Farzi.

CHECK OUT FARZI-THE FAMILY MAN VIRAL CROSSOVER VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

You may like to read

MICHAEL TAKES A DIG AT SRIKANT TIWARI

The video showcases a conversation between Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) and Chellam sir (Uday Mahesh) discussing the chase between Sunny aka the artist and Michael, and how the duo can help their friend Michael. Srikant checks a Rs 500 Rupee note in an effort to determine if it is real or fake and reveals how his friend Michael is restless due to the same. He narrates the story of 3 players -the artist (Shahid Kapoor) who designs the notes, kingpin Mansoor Dalal played by KK Menon who is the networker, and the cop Michael essayed by Vijay. Reacting to the video, the latter wrote, “@primevideoin @bajpayee.manoj Tiwari tu Lonavala pe dhyaan de, artist ko main dekhta hoon (Tiwari, you focus on Lonavala, I will handle the artist).”

MANOJ BAJPAYEE OPENS UP ON MIDDLE CLASS SPY UNIVERSE CROSSOVER

Manoj reacted upon the crossover and pointed out “It’s always thrilling to collaborate with Raj and DK as they always have something interesting and unexpected to offer. Even though the crossover of The Family Man and Farzi was only for a few minutes, it managed to excite the audience, and their response to this middle-class spy universe has been overwhelming.”

Farzi has an IMDB rating of 8.7. and is now streaming on Prime Video in India and more than 240 countries and territories.

For more updates on Farzi and The Family Man crossover, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.