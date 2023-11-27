Home

As reported, fashion designer Rohit Bal is on ventilator support in Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital.

Fashion Designer Rohit Bal on Ventilator Support As Condition Deteriorates

Delhi: Ace fashion designer Rohit Bal has been admitted to Medanta Hospital in critical condition due to a pre-existing cardiac condition. Reportedly, he is on ventilator support as he battles health complications. Rohit Bal is admitted to Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital. “Bal was rushed to the hospital by model Suraj Dhalia three days ago. His heart was sinking and he was unconscious. His pacemaker gave seven shocks. He was initially taken to Moolchand and when his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to Medanta,” a close friend of Rohit told HT City.

This isn’t the first time Bal has faced health challenges. The designer, 62, has grappled with alcohol abuse, leading to multiple hospital visits and rehabilitation stints. In the past, he was hospitalised in November, and his condition was deemed critical then as well. Friends, including Arjun Rampal, had visited him during that time.

A close acquaintance revealed that Bal’s struggle with alcohol and its repercussions had nearly led to dire consequences previously. His history includes undergoing emergency angioplasty after a heart attack in 2010.

India.com wishes for his speedy recovery.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.