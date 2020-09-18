Fashion designer Sharbari Datta was found dead at her residence in Kolkata on Thursday night. The popular fashion designer is believed to have died following a stroke. The 63-year-old was found in her washroom at her residence which is situated at Broad Street in South Kolkata around 11:30 pm. The family said that she was unreachable on phone since morning on Thursday. Also Read - Kolkata Lawyer Jailed For Life For Strangulating Husband to Death With Mobile Charger

Datta’s body was discovered by family members who called up the family doctor who then advised them to call the police. The body has been taken for an autopsy on Friday and the police have found no foul play in their preliminary investigation so far. Also Read - The New City of Love? Study Reveals Ludhiana Topped Romantic Conversations on Twitter Last Year

Talking about the incident, the designer’s daughter, Amalin Datta, who’s also a fashion designer, told Hindustan Times, “I had last seen my mother on Wednesday. I didn’t see her throughout Thursday. I thought she was busy and had gone out for work. It is nothing unusual. Both of us remain so busy that we don’t get to meet every day.” Also Read - #RheaChakrabortyOfMyLife: Men In Kolkata Are Now Using This Viral Hashtag To Harass Ex-Girlfriends

The daughter of Bengali poet Ajit Dutta, she showed her prowess in fashion designing after passing from the college and made her mark in designing men’s ethnic wear. Her label became popular for her unique blend of ethnicity with modernity in fabric and vibrancy in colour, changing the notion that men don’t have sartorial choices. Later, Sharbari Dutta set up her own brand Shunyaa which has its outlets in Kolkata. She dabbled into women’s wear and was a known face in fashion shows organised in the city.

Both the fashion and the film industry expressed shock over the news of her death. Singers Parama Banerjee and Ujjaini Mukherjee, actors Srabonty Chatterjee, Rukmini Moitra and Pujarini Ghosh, theatre personality-director Debesh Chatterjee offered condolences and expressed grief on social media.

May her soul rest in peace!

(With inputs from PTI)