A new trailer for the much-awaited Fast and Furious 9 has been released and people are already loving this action-packed film. This trailer stars Vin Diesel and John Cena among other actors. Earlier in 2020, the first trailer of the movie was released which confirmed that John Cena will be playing the role of Vin Diesel's arch-enemy and brother. However, this new trailer establishes the rivalry between the two.

The four-minute-long trailer of the movie is action-packed where one can see cars, guns, jets and whatnot. However, the Fast saga will also be heading towards space now.

The official synopsis of Fast and Furious 9 states, "Vin Diesel's Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he's going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they've ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom's forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, the upcoming The Suicide Squad)."

Watch the full trailer here:

Several fans look to Twitter expressing excitement for the movie. One of the social media users wrote, ”Han’s back and Dom’s family is finally heading to space. Now, this is called a perfect popcorn entertainer. Bring it on!”

The movie is directed by Justin Lin and also features Sung Kang, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Helen Mirren among other actors. Fast and Furious 9 was scheduled to be released in May 2020 but it was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

While the movie will now be released on June 25 in India and U.S, it will be released in the UK on July 8.