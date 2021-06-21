The much-anticipated film Fast & Furious 9 starring Vin Diesel has been leaked on piracy torrent sites such as The Pirate Bay and Zooqle over the weekend ahead of its official release. However, the illegal piracy copies are of remarkably poor quality and vary from size 900MB to 1.99GB. The piracy version is filled with hard-coded subtitles and many advertisements. Fast & Furious 9 popularly known as F9 premiered in China, Russia, Korea, Hong Kong, and parts of the Middle East. The film is also available in the Hindi-dubbed version. Directed and co-written by Justin Lin, the film stars Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Ludacris as Tej Parker, John Cena as Dom’s brother Jakob Toretto, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Sung Kang as Han Lue, Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw, Kurt Russell as Mr. Nobody, and Charlize Theron as Fast & Furious 8 villain Cipher. Also Read - Dhanush Starrer Jagame Thandhiram Movie Leaked Online, Full HD Available on TamilRockers And Telegram

F9 is all set to release in Australia and New Zealand on June 17, June 24 in the UK, AND June 25 in India, the US, Canada, and Singapore. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic and shut down of theatres during the coronavirus-led lockdown, the film is unlikely to release in India. Also Read - Loki Season 1 Episode 1 Hindi Dubbed Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers, Telegram and Other Torrent Sites

However, this is not the first time, the piracy website leaked a film or a show. Earlier, films and shows such as Sherni, Loki, The Family Man 2, Mumbai Saga, Sardar Ka Grandson, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK, Laxmii, Ashram 2, Ludo, Chhalaang, Dark, Rasbhari, Bulbbul, Paatal Lok, Aarya, Penguin, Gulabo Sitabo, Chintu Ka Birthday, Choked, Ratkanchal, Ghoomketu, Betaal, Illegal, Family Man, The Raikar Case, Hundred, Extraction, Hasmukh, Money Heist, The Lion King, Frozen 2 among others became the target of the piracy sites. Also Read - Army of The Dead Hindi Dubbed Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)