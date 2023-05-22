Home

Fast X Box Office Collection Opening Weekend: Beats Ant-Man in India, Makes Big Records Worldwide – Check Detailed Report

Fast X Box Office Collection Opening Weekend Detailed Report: The 10th movie in the Universal franchise fares tremendously well in its first weekend at the ticket window. Check out its domestic, oversease, worldwide and India update.

Fast X Box Office Collection Opening Weekend: Vin Diesel and Jason Momoa starrer ‘Fast X‘ has recorded a good first weekend in India and worldwide. The film has collected $319 million worldwide after its three days at the Box Office which comes to around Rs 2640 Crore (IST). This includes Rs $67.50 million from the North American market – its home terrain. As reported by the trade website sacnilk, the 10th installment in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise found its fifth biggest market in India where it earned an estimated Rs 71 crore gross ($8.6 million) and around Rs 60 crore nett in three days.

After its opening weekend in India, the Louis Leterrier directorial has become the highest Hollywood opener in India, beating Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania‘ which collected Rs 25.85 crore (approx) in its first weekend in India.

CHECK THE DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF FAST X IN INDIA AFTER OPENING WEEKEND:

Thursday (previews): Rs 12.5 crore Friday: Rs 13.6 crore Saturday: Rs 16.2 crore Sunday: Rs 17.45 crore

Total: Rs 59.75 crore (early estimates)

China has emerged as the biggest ‘Fast X’ market after its domestic market – North America. The film has grossed $251.50 million internationally of which $78.30 comes from China where it enjoyed a 5-day long opening weekend.

CHECK THE LIST OF TOP 10 INTERNATIONAL MARKETS FOR ‘FAST X’ AFTER OPENING WEEKEND:

China: $78.3 million Mexico: $16.7 million France: $9.6 million Brazil: $9.6 million India: %8.6 million Indonesia: $8.4 million Germany: $8 million UK: $7.5 million Japan: $7 million Korea: $6.7 million

Meanwhile, the film has registered the second biggest worldwide opening of the year with only ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ ahead of it. The latter grossed $380 million worldwide in its 5-day-long first weekend.

The film is on its way to making some new records in its name and it will be interesting to how it maintains its performance in India. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on ‘Fast X’!

