Fateh Teaser: Sonu Sood Turns Action Hero in His Directorial Debut – WATCH

Sonu Sood appears captivating in a powerful role for the upcoming film, which also signifies his first venture into directing

Sonu Sood is set to come again with a bang. The actor will enthral his audience with his upcoming film Fateh, in which he also marks his debut as a director. On Saturday, Sonu took to his Instagram and shared the teaser of the movie. By watching the teaser, it is evident that fans can expect an intense ride of jaw-dropping action, violence and intrigue.

About Fateh teaser

The teaser starts with the tagline, ‘Never underestimate a nobody.’ It transitions into a voiceover featuring Sonu Sood, portraying the titular character, engaged in a conversation with another individual, where he clarifies that he didn’t kill 40 people on March 19, but rather 50. “You will never find those 10 bodies,” he adds menacingly.

Take a look at the teaser here:



When the other person asks if he has to say anything else, Sonu’s character says, “May their souls rest in peace.” When questioned about whether he believes it was the correct course of action, he further includes, “One who is born will perish. It’s the law of nature… They were trapped with me!” Post this, the visuals in the teaser are added where Sonu is seen from afar, where he gets ready for the killing spree on a grand scale. He is depicted thrashing goons without any hesitation. The teaser briefly showcases Jacqueline Fernandez in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment.

Sharing the teaser, Sonu wrote, “Aa Raha Hoon (fire emoticon) #Fateh! Brace yourselves for the biggest action-packed thriller! The teaser is out now. (Link in bio)” Farah Khan took to the comment section and wrote, “Sonuuuuuuu.” She then shared the teaser on her Instagram Stories and sent her best wishes to the team.

Fans Reaction

As soon as the teaser of the film was shared, fans spammed the comment section with love. One fan wrote, “Hero in real life and a villain on the big screen but now he is hero again in big screen.”Another said, “Directed by Sonu Sood… Seems like it will fateh (conquer) the theatres. Much excited.” A fan also added, “Woah! Sonu Sood is back.”

