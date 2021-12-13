Vicky Kaushal plays the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the movie ‘Sam Bahadur,’ Sanya Malhotra will portray his wife, Silloo, who is Manekshaw’s rock and support. Indira Gandhi, the country’s first female Prime Minister, is played by Fatima Sana Shaikh. As one of the greatest leaders of the country, her aura has been mirrored in a number of Bollywood films, with actresses such as Lara Dutta, Suchitra Sen, and Supriya Vinod, among others, dazzling their way into the role.Also Read - Katrina Kaif Breaks Gender Stereotype at Her Wedding by Making Her Sisters Carry The Chadar

Here is a list of actresses who played Indira Gandhi on screen:

Fatima Sana Shaikh

Dangal actor who was last seen in Ludo will be seen portraying the role of Indira Gandhi. The leader who pursued significant measures to change the face of India in the global arena. Speaking about her role, Fatima said, “I’m very happy to join the Sam Bahadur’s family and take on the challenge of essaying the role of one of the most influential and talked about women in Indian history. What intrigued and excited me the most was the passion with which the makers hope to honour his memory and legacy through this film.” Also Read - ‘Chak De Phatte India!,’ Says Harnaaz Sandhu After Winning Miss Universe 2021

2. Lara Dutta Bhupathi

Lara described playing the leader as one of the “most hard roles” she has ever taken on while wearing heavy prosthetics to look convincing. She wowed her admirers with her Indira Gandhi portrayal in Bell Bottom, which went on to become one of her most well-known portrayals.

3. Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut may likely join the list of Bollywood actresses who have portrayed Indira Gandhi in films. Kangana Ranaut has stated that she is preparing to play India’s Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Though the actress hasn’t revealed much about the film, she did share the news of her future movie on social media a few months ago. She shared a photo of herself dressed as Mrs Gandhi and that the film will be set during the Emergency and Operation Blue Star.

Kangana will essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama. “The script is in final stages. It is not a biopic but it is a grand period film that will help my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India.” pic.twitter.com/0Ln3Pwtwa0 — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) January 29, 2021

4. Kishori Shahane

Kishori Shahane, who portrays the matriarch in ‘Ghum hai kisi ke pyaar mein,’ has captivated the hearts of the audience with her performance. She was also praised for her outstanding performance as Mrs Gandhi in the Vivek Oberoi-starrer biography of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The actress resorted to social media to provide a sneak peek of her role. She also stated that she felt honourable.

5. Avantika Akerkar

Despite making her acting debut as a presenter in Sonakshi Sinha’s Noor in 2017, her remarkable likeness to the late Indira Gandhi helped her land the brief but pivotal role in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Thackeray in 2019. This is what the actor said on playing Indira Gandhi, “When you get to play an iconic character such as Indira Gandhi, there is no room for mistakes.

6. Supriya Vinod

Supriya Vinod, who made her acting debut in Kucch Toh Hai, drew recognition with her portrayal of Indira Gandhi in Madhur Bhandarkar’s political drama Indu Sarkar (2017). The film is based on incidents that occurred in India during the 1975 emergency. Mrs Indira Gandhi was in her significant role, and she was effectively accompanied by Neil Nitin Mukesh as the late Sanjay Gandhi. Supriya also portrayed Indira Gandhi in NTR: Kathanayakudu (2019) and its sequel NTR: Mahanayakudu (2019), both Telugu biopics of actor turned politician N.T. Ramarao.

7. Flora Jacob

The actress rose to prominence after starring alongside Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz in Raj Kumar Gupta’s 2018 film Raid as the country’s first Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Her appearance was vital to the plot, which was based on events in the early 1980s, despite its briefness. In Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi, a biopic on Tamil Nadu’s late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, Flora Jacob will play Indira Gandhi.

8. Navni Parihar

Navni Parihar, who was most recently seen in Tanu Weds Manu, was also cast in Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India as Indira Gandhi (2021). Despite the fact that her role was little, she managed to pull off a startling likeness to the legendary leader. Her involvement in the plot, which was based on events that occurred during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, was all the more essential.