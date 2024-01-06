Home

Fatima Sana Shaikh Skips Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan’s Wedding? Fans Say ‘Lagta Hai Kuch Gadbad Hai’

Fatima Sana Sheikh, who is well-known for having strong relations with Aamir Khan and his family, missed out Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding ceremony

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Wedding: Ira Khan, the daughter of Aamir Khan, signed the official marriage documents with longtime beau Nupur Shikhare, on Wednesday night in Mumbai. Netizens observed that Fatima Sana Shaikh missed the ceremony when images and videos from it surfaced online. Given that Fatima attended and even posted about Ira’s engagement ceremony on social media, this has generated speculation on social media. Fans were confused as to why Fatima, who frequently attends Khan family events—including Ira’s engagement in November 2022—did not attend the wedding. To add gasoline to the flames, she did not even send congratulations to Ira and Nupur on their recent wedding on Instagram.

There were many reports that Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh were dating back then, despite both of them having rejected it in the past. Some even speculated that Aamir and Kiran’s breakup was due to Fatima. The two stars have been spotted together a lot since they starred in the movie Dangal. Fatima hasn’t explained as of now, so fans are left to wonder why she skipped Ira Khan’s wedding.

Meanwhile, several photos and videos from Ira and Nupur’s Mumbai ceremony went viral on social media. The one particular video that caught everyone’s attention was when Aamir Khan kissed his ex-wife Kiran Rao. Standing with Azad, Aamir approached Kiran in a video and struck up a conversation with her. He kissed her cheek and she grinned as she posed for a group photo with them all.

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Udaipur Wedding:

The most recent sources state that the opulent three-day wedding celebrations of Ira and Nupur in Udaipur would start on January 6. The couple’s close friends and family will attend the ceremonies. 176 hotel rooms have been arranged for the bride and groom’s relatives and friends, according to a report from India Today. There are around 250 people anticipated for the royal wedding. Families and other guests will begin to gather for the three-day celebration, which runs from January 7 to January 10. The activities will take place at the Taj Aravali Resorts. The actor reserved a glass box suite for the presidency. The room’s best feature is the wide-angle view of the lovely surroundings.

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare Reception Deets

On January 8, there will be a lavish banquet in Mumbai following the wedding. The NMACC will host this reception on January 13. According to the most recent reports, Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Ashutosh Gowarikar, Juhi Chawla, and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra are among those attending this lavish reception in Mumbai.

