Mumbai: Bollywood actor Fatima Sana Shaikh on Monday said she has tested positive for COVID-19 and is under home quarantine. Shaikh, 29 took to Instagram and said she is following all the health and safety protocols after contracting the virus. "I have tested positive for COVID-19 and currently following all the precautions and protocols and have been home quarantining myself. Thank you for all your wishes and concerns. Please stay safe guys," the actor wrote.

Fatima Sana Shaikh was last seen in Anurag Basu's 2020 crime comedy Ludo and Manoj Bajpayee-led Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, which had a theatrical release. In an exclusive interview with India.com, Fatima opened up on why Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari is important for her. This film has given her the first proper romantic role. Coming to the topic of her career as a child artiste till now, she makes no bones about feeling lucky and blessed to have worked with and learned from so many stalwarts like Kamal Haasan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee.

Maharashtra has begun enforcing a state-wide night curfew from Sunday, March 28. The Monday spike is the biggest jump since October last year. On Sunday, Mumbai reported the highest rise in COVID-19 cases so far by adding 6,923 new infections, taking the tally to 3,98,674.