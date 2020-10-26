Days after ban on PUBG mobile by the Central government, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar had announced multiplayer game FAU-G in support of PM Narendra Modi’s Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. On Sunday, the megastar Actor Akshay Kumar launched a teaser of video game FAU-G on social media on the special occasion of Dussehra. He took to his social media to share the video. Captioning his post, he wrote, “Today we celebrate the victory of good over evil, and what better day to celebrate our Fearless and United Guards, our FAU-G! On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra, presenting the #FAUG teaser.” Also Read - Bipasha Basu, Ranbir Kapoor, Srishty Rode, Urvashi Rautela, Akshay Kumar Spotted by Paps

FAU-G aims to provide an Indian alternative to PUBG Mobile that has been recently banned in India along with 117 more apps from China.

Have a look at the FAU-G teaser:

Notably, FU-G is Akshay Kumar’s first gaming venture and it is being developed by Ncore games. It is based on real scenarios encountered by the Indian security forces to deal with both domestic and foreign threats and it will be available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.