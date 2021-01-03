FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) has got its new anthem sung by Sukhwinder Singh. Actor Akshay Kumar, who’s the ambassador for the game that is replacing PUBG in the lives of Indian gamers, released the anthem on Sunday morning. The actor took to Instagram to make an impressive post about the new game and mentioned how this is a tribute to the ‘fearless and united guards’ at the border protecting our country from any possible attack. “FAU-G Anthem. Whether it’s a problem within the country or at the border…these Bharat Ke Veer always stand tall. They are our Fearless And United Guards, our FAU-G! Witness the anthem. Pre-register now,” he wrote. Also Read - Aanand L Rai Tests COVID Positive After Shooting Atrangi Re With Akshay Kumar And Sara Ali Khan in Agra-Delhi

FAU-G was initially scheduled to launch by the end of December 2020 but now, the game will be out on January 26, India’s Republic Day. The actor also asked the gamers to pre-register for the game and shared the registration link.

FAU-G is reportedly based on real-life military clash incidents including the Galwan Valley face-off that took place last year between Indian and China’s armies. It’s an action game and not a battle royale like PUBG Mobile India. This is another part of PM Modi’s Make in India initiatives under which locally made products are encouraged and supported by the government under its various schemes.

Created by NCore Games, FAU-G is one of the most anticipated games this year. This is also associated with Akshay’s another initiative Bharat Ke Veer which is a fundraiser for the families of the martyred.