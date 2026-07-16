Fauzi release date out: Prabhas unveils blood-soaked first look; Hanu Raghavapudi’s film to release on…

Prabhas has unveiled a striking new poster from Fauzi, announcing the film's release date. The poster features the actor in a fierce avatar, sitting shirtless in a dhoti, drenched in blood and surrounded by corpses. The powerful look has instantly grabbed fans' attention. Check release date.

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Prabhas in Fauzi

Fauzi release: The wait is finally over for Prabhas fans. The makers of Fauzi, one of the most-awaited films starring the actor, have officially announced that the film will release in cinemas worldwide on December 3, 2026. Along with the release date, the team also unveiled a powerful new poster that has further raised excitement among fans. Prabhas took to social media to share the first look poster, which shows him drenched in blood, shirtless, sitting on a rock surrounded by dead bodies while holding a gun. The intense poster carries the tagline, “A Battalion Who Fights Alone,” hinting at the film’s action-packed and emotional storyline.

Sharing the poster, Prabhas wrote, “अज्ञातपर्व ENDS. #Fauzi on 3rd DEC 2026.” The makers also announced the release date on social media with the caption, “Agyat Parv Ends. The Rebellion Begins. #Fauzi GRAND RELEASE WORLDWIDE ON 3rd DECEMBER 2026. #FauziOnDec3.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas)

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi marks Prabhas’ return to the period drama genre after the blockbuster Baahubali. The film promises a grand cinematic experience with action, emotion and stunning visuals.

Backed by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films, the film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar and Bhushan Kumar. Ever since it was announced, Fauzi has remained one of the most anticipated upcoming releases, thanks to the collaboration between Prabhas, the makers of Pushpa, and Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi.

With its release date now locked, Fauzi is set to arrive in theatres worldwide on December 3, 2026, and is expected to be one of the biggest Indian releases of the year.