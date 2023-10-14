Home

Entertainment

Fawad Khan Attended Mahira Khan’s Wedding Festivities in Italy And Internet is Going Bonkers Over it – Check Reactions

Fawad Khan Attended Mahira Khan’s Wedding Festivities in Italy And Internet is Going Bonkers Over it – Check Reactions

Fawad Khan recently attended Mahira Khan's wedding festivities in Italy and internet is going berserk over it. - Check Reactions

Fawad Khan Attended Mahira Khan's Wedding Festivities in Italy And Internet is Going Bonkers Over it - Check Reactions

Fawad Khan Attended Mahira Khan’s Wedding in Italy: Fawad Khan attended Mahia Khan and Salim Karim’s wedding at Bhurban, Pakistan few weeks ago. His presence at his The Legend of Maula Jatt co-star’s wedding created a lot of craze among netizens. Now, fans are once again going bonkers as Fawad attended Mahira-Salim’s pre-weeding festivities in Italy. Mahira took to her Instagram handle and shared a heart-melting romantic video from her pre wedding celebration. Mahira and Salim grooved as Abida Parveen performed to their musical night. The Raees actress captioned her post as, “Anyone who knows me… knows.. ️Abida Parveen.. all my love, all my respect Alhumdulillah. Shukr. Sabr. Shukr”. However, fans went bonkers over Fawad’s presence.

Trending Now

NETIZENS REACT TO FAWAD KHAN’S PRESENCE AT MAHIRA KHAN’S PRE-WEDDING CELEBRATION:

You may like to read

I told you mystic dusty put some respect on my name #Fawadkhan https://t.co/iT6u32yrIK pic.twitter.com/ZhyawxPYXN — Dusty (@Fawadveiws) October 13, 2023

In the midst of the most disturbing news , scrolling endless tweets , posts and messages about the carnage and destruction happening in this world …….came across glimpses of #Fawadkhan smiling. The way it warmed the heart. Fawad, you’re a treasure . — UziShi (@UzmaRS) October 13, 2023

This is so wholesome watch out for someone really special ❤️#Fawadkhan#Mahirakhan pic.twitter.com/tPMAB6kMQP — Dusty (@Fawadveiws) October 13, 2023

It’s the way Ashar looks at Khirad, more like the way fawad looks at Mahira He was there for his khirad #Fahira #Fawadkhan #MahiraKhan pic.twitter.com/2fQJLseWTo — Faiz Alam | Screw up all the CUPCAKES (@pastasnpizzas) October 14, 2023

He was there .. He was with her on her special day.. their bond is ❤️#MahiraKhan #FawadKhan pic.twitter.com/Dr0NrQtJfg — (@IAmGrumpyArtist) October 13, 2023

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES