Fawad Khan Attended Mahira Khan’s Wedding Festivities in Italy And Internet is Going Bonkers Over it – Check Reactions

Published: October 14, 2023 2:26 PM IST

By India.com Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Singh Bohra

Fawad Khan Attended Mahira Khan’s Wedding in Italy: Fawad Khan attended Mahia Khan and Salim Karim’s wedding at Bhurban, Pakistan few weeks ago. His presence at his The Legend of Maula Jatt co-star’s wedding created a lot of craze among netizens. Now, fans are once again going bonkers as Fawad attended Mahira-Salim’s pre-weeding festivities in Italy. Mahira took to her Instagram handle and shared a heart-melting romantic video from her pre wedding celebration. Mahira and Salim grooved as Abida Parveen performed to their musical night. The Raees actress captioned her post as, “Anyone who knows me… knows.. ️Abida Parveen.. all my love, all my respect Alhumdulillah. Shukr. Sabr. Shukr”. However, fans went bonkers over Fawad’s presence.

NETIZENS REACT TO FAWAD KHAN’S PRESENCE AT MAHIRA KHAN’S PRE-WEDDING CELEBRATION:

