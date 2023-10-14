By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Fawad Khan Attended Mahira Khan’s Wedding Festivities in Italy And Internet is Going Bonkers Over it – Check Reactions
Fawad Khan recently attended Mahira Khan's wedding festivities in Italy and internet is going berserk over it. - Check Reactions
Fawad Khan Attended Mahira Khan’s Wedding in Italy: Fawad Khan attended Mahia Khan and Salim Karim’s wedding at Bhurban, Pakistan few weeks ago. His presence at his The Legend of Maula Jatt co-star’s wedding created a lot of craze among netizens. Now, fans are once again going bonkers as Fawad attended Mahira-Salim’s pre-weeding festivities in Italy. Mahira took to her Instagram handle and shared a heart-melting romantic video from her pre wedding celebration. Mahira and Salim grooved as Abida Parveen performed to their musical night. The Raees actress captioned her post as, “Anyone who knows me… knows.. ️Abida Parveen.. all my love, all my respect Alhumdulillah. Shukr. Sabr. Shukr”. However, fans went bonkers over Fawad’s presence.
NETIZENS REACT TO FAWAD KHAN’S PRESENCE AT MAHIRA KHAN’S PRE-WEDDING CELEBRATION:
Guess who was at Mahira’s wedding #Fawadkhan#Mahirakhan pic.twitter.com/b1eRJwVO0H
— Dusty (@Fawadveiws) October 13, 2023
so this was actually true #FawadKhan #MahiraKhan pic.twitter.com/AZF2l24i6D
— tehreem (@firangiii) October 13, 2023
Someone was really excited #Fawadkhan pic.twitter.com/b2Qc3rEg86
— Dusty (@Fawadveiws) October 13, 2023
I told you mystic dusty put some respect on my name #Fawadkhan https://t.co/iT6u32yrIK pic.twitter.com/ZhyawxPYXN
— Dusty (@Fawadveiws) October 13, 2023
In the midst of the most disturbing news , scrolling endless tweets , posts and messages about the carnage and destruction happening in this world …….came across glimpses of #Fawadkhan smiling. The way it warmed the heart. Fawad, you’re a treasure .
— UziShi (@UzmaRS) October 13, 2023
This is so wholesome watch out for someone really special ❤️#Fawadkhan#Mahirakhan pic.twitter.com/tPMAB6kMQP
— Dusty (@Fawadveiws) October 13, 2023
Mummy ap yeah Kia keah rahe hain
Fawad & Mahira spotted together ❤️#Mahirakhan#Fawadkhan #new pic.twitter.com/YdgVl3c79o
— Dusty (@Fawadveiws) October 13, 2023
both these humans give me so much happiness #MahiraKhan #FawadKhan pic.twitter.com/z0Y0GolH59
— tehreem (@firangiii) October 13, 2023
It’s the way Ashar looks at Khirad, more like the way fawad looks at Mahira
He was there for his khirad #Fahira #Fawadkhan #MahiraKhan pic.twitter.com/2fQJLseWTo
— Faiz Alam | Screw up all the CUPCAKES (@pastasnpizzas) October 14, 2023
What is he actually thinking????
Wrong answers only…#FawadKhan pic.twitter.com/gof8wkItZR
— CopperSulphate (@Mnzindalashhun) October 13, 2023
Gotcha!! #FawadKhan pic.twitter.com/QHZMIqxr29
— Saych****se (@SayaniHai) October 13, 2023
CRYING SHAKING THROWING UP literally #MahiraKhan #FawadKhan pic.twitter.com/vsTarlYGBr
— H✨ (@mahiraheaven) October 13, 2023
#FawadKhan was also there. ✨ pic.twitter.com/sxej3f7IaL
— Bisma Noor (@bismanoor5) October 13, 2023
content after ages ughh they much made my day
{#seherkhan #hamzasohail #mahirakhan #fawadkhan} pic.twitter.com/hUMaabycHv
— (@farah_nawar9) October 13, 2023
Mood Right now
Thank you @TheMahiraKhan ❤️#Fawadkhan pic.twitter.com/kXaSDjAtDt
— Dusty (@Fawadveiws) October 13, 2023
Raised a generation #MahiraKhan #FaHira pic.twitter.com/KtdMyxWuw4
— ☽ (@aestheticallyFM) October 13, 2023
He was there .. He was with her on her special day.. their bond is ❤️#MahiraKhan #FawadKhan pic.twitter.com/Dr0NrQtJfg
— (@IAmGrumpyArtist) October 13, 2023
What a goat I mean wow#Fawadkhan pic.twitter.com/AuQ4to5Yxl
— Dusty (@Fawadveiws) October 13, 2023
Dekho WO aagaya WO aagayaaaaaaaa#MahiraKhan #FawadKhan #Fahira pic.twitter.com/IIR1lnVHuP
— (@IAmGrumpyArtist) October 13, 2023
