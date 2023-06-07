Home

Fawad Khan- Sanam Saeed’s Chemistry in New Ad Leaves The Internet In Awe

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan on Instagram shared the latest video.

Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed continue to rule over hearts ever since their show Zindagi Gulzar Hai was released years back. The duo surprised their fans with their reunion in some advertisements recently. Fawad Khan took to his Instagram to share three romantic new ads for OLX Pakistan. He accompanied the posts with the caption, “No Khawari! No Lara! OLX Pe Ao Na Yara!” The ads featuring the popular on-screen couple have garnered a lot of attention and love from their fans.

All three adverts have been set in different situations. In the first promo, Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan can be seen enjoying a vacation in the hills. As Sanam calls Fawad over to click some pictures, he accidentally drops her phone into a lake. To rectify what he has done, he orders her a new phone on the OLX app.

The next ad shows Sanam Saeed being miffed with Fawad Khan. When Sanam tells the Kapoor And Sons actor that they will have to vacate the house, he starts looking for a new house on his phone. In the next ad, the duo are on a bike with a kid. The bike stops midway and Fawad Khan goes on to get a new car using the app. The ad ends with the three people driving off happily in their new car.

As soon as the post was shared, social media users couldn’t contain their excitement to see their favourite couple back on the screen. The immense love for Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan was evident from the comments section.

An Instagram user wrote, “One of the reasons to still love Pakistan (Fawad and Sanam).”

“Only sound I can hear is ” Zindagiiii Gulzaaarrr Haiii” a comment read.

Meanwhile, another said, “Kashif and Aaroon best couple on screen back on ad,” referring to Sanam and Fawad’s characters from Zindagi Gulzar Hai, along with a handful of heart and fire emojis.

For one individual, it was a treat to watch them together. “What a treat to watch them together,” the account remarked.

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed appeared together in a popular Pakistani drama titled Zindagi Gulzar Hai. The show, which originally aired in 2012, was directed by Sultana Siddiqui. It is based on the lives of Kashaf (Sanam Saeed) and Zaroon (Fawad Khan), two individuals from different socio-economic backgrounds who fall in love with each other. The two actors will reunite after years in Barzakh. Helmed by Asim Abbasi, the show’s concept is based on a man who is looking for love.

