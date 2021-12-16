Fawad Khan says he misses India: Five years after his last Bollywood film was released in India, Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has said he misses the country. In an interview recently, he mentioned how much he misses his friends in India and the cities he had been to. The actor and other artistes from Pakistan were banned in 2016 after the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association passed a resolution following the Uri attack in 2016. Later, the All Indian Cine Workers Association announced a total ban on Pakistani artistes after the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. For Fawad, Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was his last Hindi film while other projects were lined up to be shot in India.Also Read - Inside Fawad Khan’s 40th Birthday Bash: Actor Pays Perfect Tribute To Kishore Da As He Sings 'Dilbar Mere'

In a chat with Film Companion now, the popular actor said, “I do (miss India). I made some great friends there, I still keep in touch with them. Yeah, I miss it. I miss Mumbai, it’s a beautiful city. In fact, in all the cities that I have been to, I have had a lovely experience.” Also Read - Squad Trailer: Rinzing Denzongpa - Malvika Raaj Impress Netizens With Their Debut, Promises to Be High on Action

Fawad was promoting his upcoming show when he made that statement. The actor has reunited with his Zindagi Gulzar Hai co-star Sanam Saeed after eight years for a Zindagi Digital series directed by Asim Abbasi. The series will stream in India on Zee5. The announcement was made earlier this week. As explained by Fawad, the new show ‘blends together magical realism and supernatural fantasy within a family reunion setting’ and explores ‘love, loss and reconciliation.’ Also Read - Rashmi Rocket: Vicky Kaushal, Anurag Kashyap And Others Praise Taapsee Pannu's Gripping Trailer

Are you excited to see Fawad and Sanam back on screen?