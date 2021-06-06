Mumbai: Here’s a piece of good news for Fawad Khan fans in India. Fans can now cherish Pakistani’s heartthrob’s most famous romantic show Zindagi Gulzar Hai once again. Yes, the show has now returned to the Indian screens. Also Read - Fawad Khan Birthday: 5 Drool-Worthy Pictures of The 'Khoobsurat' Actor That Will Make You Feel 'Zindagi Gulzar Hai'

Fawad Khan starrer Pakistani romantic drama Zindagi Gulzar Hai is now being aired on Zee TV. The channel took to Twitter sharing the news with fans and wrote that the show is coming back "on-demand". "Lekar apna dil jeetne waala andaaz, aa raha hai aapse milne Zaroon #OnDemand. Drop a ❣️, aur bataaiye kitne excited hain aap? Dekhiye #ZindagiGulzarHai, starts 5th June, Sat, 12PM – 2PM, sirf #ZeeTV par. #FawadKhan #SanamSaeed," the channel mentioned wrote. Several fans responded expressing excitement for the return of Fawad Khan and his show.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai earlier used to stream on Zee’s Zindagi channel in 2014. The channel used to air syndicated content from several other countries. However, Fawad had to bid a bitter adieu to his Indian fans in 2016 after it was decided to boycott Pakistani artists and content from India. The decision was taken in the aftermath of the Uri attack and the tension that followed between India and Pakistan.

Zindagi Gulzar Hai is directed by Sultana Siddiqui and is based on a novel of the same name by Umera Ahmed. Meanwhile, Fawad Khan is a Pakistani actor but has worked in several Bollywood movies including Khoobsurat and Kapoor & Sons. He was last seen in India in the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.